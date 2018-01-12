Traffic moving again on I-80 in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Traffic moving again on I-80 in Mercer County

Mercer Co. -

Traffic is moving again on I-80 near the 11-mile marker in Mercer County.

A semi-truck accident blocked both lanes of traffic shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

