Armed man shot after firing at plainclothes Columbus police

The following events or activities are cancelled or closed on the following days:More >>
Most people decided to stay in during the winter storm Friday night. In downtown Youngstown, some bar restaurants shut down early, but others stayed open despite the weather. Whistle and Keg at the corner of Phelps and Federal Street was one of the few that remained open. "It's quiet, it's colder, there is snow falling. I mean what better way to spend a cold night than drinking beer," stated employee Haley Luckage. Some people who live downtown took advantage of le...More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
A semi-truck accident has blocked both lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 near the 11-mile marker in Mercer County.More >>
One man is dead after a car and semi-truck collided on Interstate 80 near Hudson.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
