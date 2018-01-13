Snow keeps people away from Friday night fun in Youngstown

Most people decided to stay in during the winter storm Friday night.

In downtown Youngstown, some bar restaurants shut down early, but others stayed open despite the weather.

Whistle and Keg at the corner of Phelps and Federal Street was one of the few that remained open.

"It's quiet, it's colder, there is snow falling. I mean what better way to spend a cold night than drinking beer," stated employee Haley Luckage.

Some people who live downtown took advantage of less crowded bars.

"Only the troopers really make it out tonight," stated Zach Stamp. "It's not your normal college night with 300 people down here."

Stamp and his friend Davie Zaitzew walked to Whistle and Keg because the roads were covered with snow and ice.

"It's a great atmosphere and it's nice that it's not crowded for once," stated Zaitzew.