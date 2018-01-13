Shenango Twp. EMA advises against unnecessary travel

Authorities from one Lawrence County community have issued a warning to drivers who plan to go out on Saturday.

The Shenango Township Department of Emergency Management has issued an advisory to prepare for dangerous road conditions during the morning commute.

Before traveling, it is suggested that residents plan ahead, allow for extra time, and understand what you are up against if travel is necessary.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided until conditions improve according to the EMA.

Township officials say all available Public Works employees are out working to return roadways to normal conditions.

The latest Pennsylvania road conditions can be obtained by dialing 511.