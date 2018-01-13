Salem's Buckeye Elementary offers free breakfast & lunch for students

After a false alarm situation in Hawaii caused panic throughout the state Saturday morning, a Valley native told 21 News her experience from her home on a military base in Oahu.More >>
After a false alarm situation in Hawaii caused panic throughout the state Saturday morning, a Valley native told 21 News her experience from her home on a military base in Oahu.More >>
An endangered missing adult alert is cancelled after being issued statewide Saturday night by Kettering police for a elderly man from Montgomery County, Ohio.More >>
An endangered missing adult alert is cancelled after being issued statewide Saturday night by Kettering police for a elderly man from Montgomery County, Ohio.More >>
Friday brought about 6 to 8 inches of snow to the Valley.More >>
Friday brought about 6 to 8 inches of snow to the Valley.More >>
A dryer inside a Warren Township home caught fire, but thanks to fast-acting firefighters, the home was saved.More >>
A dryer inside a Warren Township home caught fire, but thanks to fast-acting firefighters, the home was saved.More >>
Ohio Department of Transportation says a part of State Route 14 is closed after a crash Saturday morning.More >>
Ohio Department of Transportation says a part of State Route 14 is closed after a crash Saturday morning.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>