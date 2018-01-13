Boardman ramp reopened after 3 vehicle pileup on I-680

The southbound exit ramp to 224 from Interstate 680 was closed after a three-vehicle pileup Saturday morning but has since been reopened.

State Highway Patrol said three vehicles lost control and crashed into each other. A fourth car lost control and is stuck off to the side. Officials say a fifth car ran out of gas near both accidents.

Troopers say the ramp to Route 224 was closed for a short period of time but is now open.

State Patrol and tow trucks were on scene working to clear the area.