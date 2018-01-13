Crews worked to put out dryer fire in Warren

A dryer inside a Warren Township home caught fire, but thanks to fast-acting firefighters, the home was saved.

A lieutenant with the department told 21 News firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement dryer.

The melted dryer was removed from the Nottingham Rd. NW home.

There was some smoke inside but the home suffered no other damage.

The homeowners are thankful for the quick response.

Warren Township Fire Department responded with three trucks. Braceville and Champion's departments also assisted.

Officials said no one was injured.