Snow storm hits the Valley

Friday's storm brought about 6 to 8 inches of snow to the Valley, though plows have cleared a lot of the main roads, many streets still have snow packed on them.

Temperatures will fall below zero over Saturday night, and only make it into the teens on Sunday, so there is still a potential for more slick spots on roadways.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for the workweek, so the snow will stick around. Another storm system may bring a couple additional inches of accumulation on Monday evening into Tuesday.

Pennsylvania and Ohio Department's of Transportation had plows out early Saturday morning, pushing back snow and putting down treatment to melt ice on roads in the region.

Although speed limits were reduced on several highways in Pennsylvania and Ohio drivers were cautioned of the snow, there were various crashes throughout the day on Saturday.

An exit ramp on Interstate 680 in Boardman was closed for a short amount of time after a three-vehicle pileup. Ohio State Highway Patrol said three vehicles lost control and crashed into each other. A fourth car lost control and was stuck off to the side. Officials say a fifth car ran out of gas near both accidents.

Traffic was regulated by troopers on scene.

ODOT also announced that part of State Route 14 in Deerfield was closed after a crash. The roadway was closed between State Route 534 and Deerfield Circle for about three hours.

PennDOT and ODOT say they will be out plowing Saturday until all roads are completely clear.

21 News received reports of over 20 events throughout the Valley that were canceled due to severe weather conditions.

A full list of canceled events for January 13 and 14, can be found here.