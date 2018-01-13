Winter is back with more cold temperatures and a chance for snow - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Winter is back with more cold temperatures and a chance for snow this week.

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

After a frigid Saturday night, temperatures will only make it to the upper teens on Sunday. Despite the cold temperatures, Sunday will feature some sunshine.

Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the workweek, so the 5"-8" of snow  that the Valley received during Friday's storm will not be going anywhere anytime soon. 

Another system will bring additional snow to the region on Monday evening, tapering off by early on Tuesday. Following the snow, Tuesday's temperatures will drop, and it will be another night with low temperatures around 0 degrees

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms