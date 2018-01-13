Endangered missing adult alert cancelled - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Endangered missing adult alert cancelled

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
KETTERING, Oh. -

An endangered missing adult alert is cancelled after being issued statewide Saturday night by Kettering police for a elderly man from Montgomery County, Ohio.

Police said 75-year-old James Petachi has been found safely. 

Petachi had been last seen at his home on Algood Place around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Petachi has a history of a heart condition and has suffered strokes before.

