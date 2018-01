Sunday features a mostly sunny sky but temperatures will still be frigid, only getting into the upper teens.

MLK Day starts off with a mostly cloudy sky but snow will push in early in the afternoon.

Tuesday Morning flurries will be around for the first half of the day and a general 1 to 3 inches of fresh snow will be on the ground.

The remainder of the week will be filled with sunshine and high temperatures will climb out of the frigid hole they were to about 42 to start the weekend.