Crews battle Farrell house fire in frigid conditions

Mercer County firefighters spent Sunday's pre-dawn hours in sub-zero temperatures battling a house fire in Farrell.

A caller to 9-1-1 at around 4:30 am reported flames coming from the roof of a home on the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Fire department crews from Farrell and Sharon were called out to the home which was believed to be vacant.

Crews worked to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

The State Fire Marshal has been contacted to find the cause of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.