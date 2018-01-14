St. Clair Twp. Police seize heroin, cocaine and $3,000 cash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

St. Clair Twp. Police seize heroin, cocaine and $3,000 cash

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio -

St. Clair Township Police seized heroin, crack cocaine and nearly $3,000 after residents reported suspicious activity.

Police say they received reports of suspicious activity in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday afternoon. 

According to reports, the officers searched the suspicious vehicle and found heroin, crack cocaine and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Police say two males were taken into custody on active warrants. 

According to the police departments Facebook page, police want residents to know to call if you see something that doesn't look right.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:41 GMT
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>

  • YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:37 GMT
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>

  • Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-01-14 19:24:04 GMT

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms