St. Clair Twp. Police seize heroin, cocaine and $3,000 cash

St. Clair Township Police seized heroin, crack cocaine and nearly $3,000 after residents reported suspicious activity.

Police say they received reports of suspicious activity in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the officers searched the suspicious vehicle and found heroin, crack cocaine and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Police say two males were taken into custody on active warrants.

According to the police departments Facebook page, police want residents to know to call if you see something that doesn't look right.