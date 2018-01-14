Man holding boy hostage near Cincinnati surrenders, boy safe

Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.More >>
It's bridal season, and shows are popping up all over the Valley.More >>
It's bridal season, and shows are popping up all over the Valley.More >>
There's been a robotics explosion for high school kids the last few years with competitions all over the place. Struthers High School is taking the next step, programming and building every day inside the classroom.More >>
There's been a robotics explosion for high school kids the last few years with competitions all over the place. Struthers High School is taking the next step, programming and building every day inside the classroom.More >>