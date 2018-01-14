Man holding boy hostage near Cincinnati surrenders, boy safe

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Authorities outside Cincinnati say a gunman who held a 10-year-old boy hostage for more than 24 hours has surrendered and the child is safe.

Butler County's Sheriff Richard Jones tells WXIX-TV (http://bit.ly/2mzoFh5 ) that the man, who is not related to the child, surrendered early Sunday.

Jones said no injuries were reported in the incident that began just after midnight Saturday in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Jones said the incident began following an altercation inside an apartment and the man stayed behind with the boy.

He said the gunman later barricaded himself in a garage with the child. The vehicle was running with the heat on, and the garage door was open.

Later, the suspect fired more than 30 shots at authorities, hitting an armored vehicle and a robot outside the building.