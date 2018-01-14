Suspect in postal worker deaths to be tried in federal court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect in postal worker deaths to be tried in federal court

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment will be tried in federal court.

County and federal prosecutors in Columbus said Friday that sending the case to federal court was a joint decision.

Police say 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, shot and killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin on Dec. 23.

They say he then killed 53-year-old Ginger Ballard at an apartment complex.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation against two people involved in Stewart's pending dismissal at work.

A message seeking comment was left at his public defender's office on Saturday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Mahoning GOP wants to keep voter roll purge policy

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:41 GMT
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>
    Kicking people off of Ohio's list of registered voters could be challenged in 2018. Some want to keep the current policy that can remove a registered voter after missing two federal elections or failing to confirm registration in place. While the policy has been on the books in Ohio for years, the highest court in the land could soon decided whether it's legal. The U.S. Supreme Court has already heard oral arguments on whether removing people from voter rolls violates fed...More >>

  • YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    YNDC invites volunteers to help with neighborhood clean up

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:31 PM EST2018-01-14 19:31:37 GMT
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>
    Making a difference will be the focus of a community service project in the city of Youngstown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is calling on anyone willing to volunteer to help clean up the Cottage Grove Neighborhood on Monday. Work will include cleaning up blight and clearing away overgrown branches and debris on sidewalks.  "Neighbors are scared, they're scared people squatting, they're scared of people possibly jumping...More >>

  • Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Trumbull County, one of the most smoker-heavy counties

    Sunday, January 14 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-01-14 19:24:04 GMT

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks Trumbull County as one of the most smoker-heavy counties in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms