Suspect in postal worker deaths to be tried in federal court

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

GOP, Dem senators have immigration deal, White House says no

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

GOP, Dem senators have immigration deal, White House says no

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

'Jumanji' tops 'The Post,' 'The Commuter' at MLK box office

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Prayers for California mudslides victims as death toll is 20

A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment will be tried in federal court.

County and federal prosecutors in Columbus said Friday that sending the case to federal court was a joint decision.

Police say 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus, shot and killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at a post office in suburban Dublin on Dec. 23.

They say he then killed 53-year-old Ginger Ballard at an apartment complex.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

Police say the violence appeared to be retaliation against two people involved in Stewart's pending dismissal at work.

A message seeking comment was left at his public defender's office on Saturday.

