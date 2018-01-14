Bridal season making its way through the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bridal season making its way through the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

It's bridal season, and shows are popping up all over the Valley.

The 31st Annual Bridal Spectacular set the wedding scene on Sunday at Mr. Anthony's Banquet Center in Boardman.

The event gave brides an up-close look at the variety of possibilities for their special day.

"Eighty-two percent of all engagements happens between Thanksgiving and New Years Day. That covers all faiths and that covers all things they are celebrating for the holidays. So this season kicks off their true engagement time," said Julie Possage, Bridal Spectacular producer.

The Bridal Spectacular had many giveaways, including a $1,200 diamond necklace.

