More snow is on the way!

After a cold weekend, Monday will be milder with temperatures reaching the upper 20's by the afternoon. Though the day will begin dry and cloudy, snow will move into the Valley late Monday afternoon. The snow will taper off overnight, with flurries around on Tuesday morning. New snow accumulation is expected to be around 1"-3" by Tuesday morning.

The snow will not be melting any time soon, as temperatures will be below freezing for much of the week.

Finally, by the weekend daytime highs will climb into the 40's with overnight low temperatures only dipping into the upper 30's.