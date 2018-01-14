Stir It Up: Italian Cavatelli Soup

Italian Cavatelli Soup

4 chicken breasts

1 pound Cavatelli

¼ cup minced garlic

½ large onion, chopped

1 stock celery, minced or chopped

4 carrots, shredded or minced

1 cup butter

¼ cup canola oil

1 cup chicken broth

1 to 2 tablespoons cornstarch in ¼ cup water

1 pound baby spinach

3 quarts of half and half

1 ½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

Boil chicken breast until cooked through. Save the water for stock and chop the cooked meat to add to the soup.

Cook Cavatelli in salted water as directed, drain and have ready to add to the soup

Place the vegetables, butter, and oil in a sauté pan and sauté until vegetables are soft. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Pour chicken broth over the vegetables and heat to a simmer. Mix the cornstarch in the water and stir into the broth to thicken. Add the spinach a little at a time until the pound has been wilted into the soup. While stirring the broth, add the half and half, the cheese, the cooked chicken and the Cavatelli. Heat and serve warm with extra cheese if desired. If the entire soup is not going to be eaten all at once, you may just want to add the cooked Cavatelli to each bowl and top with the soup.