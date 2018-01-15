Community and police officers celebrate Martin Luther King Day in Warren

Trumbull County Ministerial Alliance held a Martin Luther King Jr. service on Sunday at Second Baptist Church in Warren.

The event will recognized law enforcement from Trumbull and Mahoning counties and brought together the African-American community and those in law enforcement.

"So we decided today that we would bring law enforcement and make them a part of the Martin Luther King service and show them we celebrate them and we want them to celebrate the African- American community with us," stated Pastor Vincent Peterson.

Fallen Girard officer, Justin Leo, was honored at the event.