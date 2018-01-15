My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice

A Pittsburgh man remains held in the Mercer County Jail without bond after appearing in court on charges filed following a fatal shooting death in Farrell.More >>
The commission that oversees the Ohio Turnpike is giving about 250 of its used communication radios to fire and police department in northern Ohio.More >>
The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed a positive case of chronic wasting disease in a captive deer and is taking steps to control any spread of the disease.More >>
Authorities outside Cincinnati have jailed a 31-year-old man after they say he surrendered to end a hostage standoff of around 30 hours.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
