No bail for suspect in Farrell murder

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
FARRELL, Pa. -

A Pittsburgh man remains held in the Mercer County Jail without bond after appearing in court on charges filed following a fatal shooting death in Farrell.

Gerald Allen Frank was arraigned Saturday before a District Judge on charges of criminal homicide, theft, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The 27-year old was arrested by state police for Thursday night's shooting death of 49-year-old Harry Kennedy Jr. at a home on Wallis Avenue.

Frank was charged after police say he gave false statements while being interrogated.

Police believe Frank attempted to rob Kennedy of cash and narcotics.

The next court hearing for Frank is set for January 26.

