Trial this week for Champion man accused of endangering grandson

Four doctors and three nurses are among the witnesses being called to testify this week when a Champion Township man goes on trial for allegedly breaking the arm of his five-year-old grandson.

The trial of 64-year-old Michael Tenney is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Tenney faces two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault.

Authorities accuse Tenney of bruising and fracturing his grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15 of last year.

Nurses said the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The child told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.