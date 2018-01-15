Trial this week for Champion man accused of endangering grandson

A Pittsburgh man remains held in the Mercer County Jail without bond after appearing in court on charges filed following a fatal shooting death in Farrell.More >>
A thirteen county region, including the Mahoning Valley, had the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations as the new year began.
State officials say an invasive hemlock-killing insect has been found recently in three Ohio counties.
Temperatures in the low teens didn't stop a group of young people from volunteering to clean-up a Youngstown neighborhood as part of their day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Four doctors and three nurses are among the witnesses being called to testify this week when a Champion Township man goes on trial for allegedly breaking the arm of his five-year-old grandson.
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.
