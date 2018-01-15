Trial this week for Champion man accused of endangering grandson - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial this week for Champion man accused of endangering grandson

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Michael Tenney Michael Tenney
WARREN, Ohio -

Four doctors and three nurses are among the witnesses being called to testify this week when a Champion Township man goes on trial for allegedly breaking the arm of his five-year-old grandson.

The trial of 64-year-old Michael Tenney is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Tenney faces two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault.

Authorities accuse Tenney of bruising and fracturing his grandson's arm.

The boy was taken to the hospital on Jan. 15 of last year.

Nurses said the injury was so severe the child needed surgery.

The child told police Tenney had pulled his arm twice because he thought the victim hit his little brother.

Reports say the child told everyone in the ER that he had accidentally fallen off the couch.

The five-year-old was then transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms