Free coats for kids in Warren today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Free coats for kids in Warren today

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren Family Mission is on a mission to keep children warm this winter.

The mission is handing out new winter coats to children free of charge this afternoon.

The coat distribution takes place between 2 pm and 4 pm this afternoon (Monday, January 15, 2018) at mission, located at 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren.

If you are picking up a coat for your child and the child cannot be present, parents are required to present a medical card, social security card or birth certificate.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms