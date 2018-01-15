Free coats for kids in Warren today

The Warren Family Mission is on a mission to keep children warm this winter.

The mission is handing out new winter coats to children free of charge this afternoon.

The coat distribution takes place between 2 pm and 4 pm this afternoon (Monday, January 15, 2018) at mission, located at 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren.

If you are picking up a coat for your child and the child cannot be present, parents are required to present a medical card, social security card or birth certificate.