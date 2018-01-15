More Snow Later Today & Tonight

After a bone-chilling weekend with highs in the teens, we'll see the mercury rise to the mid-20s but bitter wind chills will stay with us. Clouds will win today with a few flurries turning into late day snow showers. Snow later today & through tonight will likely add 1 to 3 inches with slick travel possible tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Cold air will be the normal for the next couple days before a thaw comes by the end of the week and this weekend. Sunshine mixes in by Wednesday and through Friday. Highs will approach the mid 40s Saturday with Sunday flirting with 50!