Man acquitted in abuse of boy at animal costume parties

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm said that as of Monday afternoon, the expectation was approximately 3-4 inches of snow for the majority of the Valley from Monday afternoon through Monday night.More >>
Following reports of half a dozen teen suicides in Central Ohio, the American Academy of Pediatrics is asking parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and signs of depression in their children.More >>
Business executives, car lovers, tech giants, and those looking to be the first to witness the "future" of automotive production flock to Detroit every year.More >>
A Pittsburgh man remains held in the Mercer County Jail without bond after appearing in court on charges filed following a fatal shooting death in Farrell.More >>
A thirteen county region, including the Mahoning Valley, had the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations as the new year began.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
