Electric cars, larger models in spotlight at North American International Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show is one of the biggest events of the year for those in the auto industry.

Business executives, car lovers, tech giants, and those looking to be the first to witness the "future" of automotive production flock to Detroit every year.

This year- the focus is back on sport utility vehicles, trucks, and the future of "electrification".

Consumers set the trend in 2017, choosing to purchase larger SUVs and pickup trucks. The change in buying lead to a 2.2% decline in the Lordstown made Chevy Cruze.

Overall, however, GM sales of all vehicles were up 2 percent for the year, according to the automaker.

GM said it set new annual sales records for pickup and crossover deliveries and electric vehicles.

Looking ahead to 2018, automakers say they expect to produce 17 million vehicles in the new year- many of them anticipated to be crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

The other major focus of the auto show is the transition to electric vehicles.

Ford previously announced a dedication to invest $11 billion to electrifying its vehicles.

Similarly, General Motors announced that by 2023 they anticipate being able to offer 20 or more vehicle models that have electric fuel cells.

Meaning that for those on the showroom floor of the auto show, new wave, innovative electric cars will be at center stage.

However, it remains to be seen how the shifting focus toward larger crossovers and innovative technology will impact production of the Lordstown made Chevy Cruze.

Also a popular hit on the showroom floor, a 1968 Ford Mustang from the popular Steve McQueen thriller movie "Bullit".

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the award-winning film, in which the '68 Mustang gained notoriety during an industry-changing car chase scene through the streets of San Francisco.