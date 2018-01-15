Snow forecast prompts Monday event cancellations

A thirteen county region, including the Mahoning Valley, had the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations as the new year began.More >>
A thirteen county region, including the Mahoning Valley, had the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations as the new year began.More >>
The flu is running rampant, and doctor's offices and emergency rooms are filling up fast across the Valley. The Ohio Department of Health's latest results shows Ohio and Pennsylvania's flu activity as widespread. The tri-county area is grouped into the East Central region and data shows it is the highest region in the state with 371 people seeking treatment at a hospital after becoming infected with the virus. "Certainly over the past 2 to 3 weeks we have see...More >>
The flu is running rampant, and doctor's offices and emergency rooms are filling up fast across the Valley. The Ohio Department of Health's latest results shows Ohio and Pennsylvania's flu activity as widespread. The tri-county area is grouped into the East Central region and data shows it is the highest region in the state with 371 people seeking treatment at a hospital after becoming infected with the virus. "Certainly over the past 2 to 3 weeks we have see...More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced the top consumer complaints his office received in 2017, when more than 22,000 complaints were filed.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced the top consumer complaints his office received in 2017, when more than 22,000 complaints were filed.More >>
As we remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a community workshop was held in Youngstown to discuss the state of race relations.More >>
As we remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a community workshop was held in Youngstown to discuss the state of race relations.More >>
If it smells like a burger, looks like a burger, and tastes like a burger it must be a burger, right?More >>
If it smells like a burger, looks like a burger, and tastes like a burger it must be a burger, right?More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have acquitted a man of all charges in a case in which he and others were accused of assaulting a boy at parties for people dressed in animal costumes.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
The Cleveland police union president says an off-duty, veteran officer working security at a bowling alley fatally shot a man who attacked and wounded the officer after an altercation.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
A 3-mile section of the interstate that cuts across Ohio's midsection will be widened in a project expected to start this summer, ahead of schedule.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>