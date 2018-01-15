Snow forecast prompts Monday event cancellations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Snow forecast prompts Monday event cancellations

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect

After a relatively calm Sunday, snow has returned to the forecast for the Mahoning Valley. 

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm said that as of Monday afternoon, the expectation was approximately 3-4 inches of snow for the majority of the Valley from Monday afternoon through Monday night. 

The expected snow, following a round of heavy snowfall Friday and Saturday, has prompted some event cancelations. Those closures can be seen here:

  • Hollywood Gaming Austintown live racing events canceled through Wednesday. 
  • Touch Heaven Canfield Church Monday Night Prayer canceled. 
  • Tori Academy of Dance classes canceled. 
  • United Veterans Council of Youngstown meeting canceled. 
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms