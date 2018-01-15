Cold For Now, But A Pattern Change Ahead

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

In the wake of Monday night's snow, Tuesday will turn partly sunny but cold. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout the day. A clear and frigid night is in the forecast or Tuesday night. Wind chills may drop into the teens below zero for a time.

More tranquil weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be cold but temperatures will climb above average Thursday afternoon. That trend will continue into Friday and the weekend. While Friday will be sunny, clouds will return for Saturday and Sunday. There can be some rain showers around.