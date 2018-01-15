Cold For Now, But A Pattern Change Ahead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cold For Now, But A Pattern Change Ahead

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

In the wake of Monday night's snow, Tuesday will turn partly sunny but cold. Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout the day. A clear and frigid night is in the forecast or Tuesday night. Wind chills may drop into the teens below zero for a time. 

More tranquil weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will be cold but temperatures will climb above average Thursday afternoon. That trend will continue into Friday and the weekend. While Friday will be sunny, clouds will return for Saturday and Sunday. There can be some rain showers around.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms