Weekend water main break causes boil alert in Greenville

The Greenville Municipal Water Authority blames a water main break and flooding for a boil alert that is in place until at least Tuesday.

According to an alert sent out by the water authority, the flooding and a water main break on Saturday caused "unusual conditions" that "overburdened" the treatment plant.

The alert says that crews noticed cloudiness, or turbidity, in the water. Turbidity does not pose a health risk, however, the Water Authority says that turbidity can affect the disinfection process and can provide a better ground for microbial growth.

In addition, the cloudiness may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches.

The Water Authority says that those most at risk for sickness include those with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly.

The Water Authority says that they have been testing the water for the presence of coliform bacteria and adjusting the chlorine levels to compensate for filtration problems.

Tests must come back with normal levels of turbidity for two days in a row, meaning that the earliest the boil alert could be lifted is Tuesday.

In the meantime, all customers of the Greenville Water Authority are being asked to boil their water before consumption.

Water that will be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation should be brought to a boil and allowed to boil for one minute.