Flu taking a toll on Valley emergency rooms

The flu is running rampant, and doctor's offices and emergency rooms are filling up fast across the Valley.

The Ohio Department of Health's latest results shows Ohio and Pennsylvania's flu activity as widespread.

The tri-county area is grouped into the East Central region and data shows it is the highest region in the state with 371 people seeking treatment at a hospital after becoming infected with the virus.

"Certainly over the past 2 to 3 weeks we have seen an uptick in admissions to the hospital and visits to our emergency rooms and visits to our primary care walk-in sites," said Dr. James Kravec with Mercy Health.

Kravec said that the flu has been so bad this year, studies have shown this year's vaccine has only been found to be 10 to 30 percent effective.

Here at Mercy Health, the flu has been so bad they've actually had to put a ban on all visitors visiting their loved ones at a hospital staying because they have the flu, hoping that those that are already here don't pass on the virus to anyone else that would potentially visit them.

Fifteen states have already seen a peak for their flu season but Ohio is far from its peak. Worried about getting the flu? Preventative measures aren't hard to come by.

"The best way to prevent it is just the stuff you're supposed to do; wash your hands, cough into your arm, don't spread your germs, if you're really sick stay home, don't go out so you're not spreading it to other people. Make sure you're getting good sleep, good rest, hydration, that's the best way to help prevent it," said Dr. John Cox with Wee Ones Pediatrics.

With flu season running through May, there's still plenty of time to get a flu shot. If you or a loved one is experiencing fever-like symptoms for more than three days, it's time to go see a doctor.