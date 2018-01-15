AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/15/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17)

11-0 179

2. Solon 9-0 135

3. Cin. Moeller (1)

9-3 107

4. Tol. St. John's

9-2 88

5. Upper Arlington

10-1 77

6. Garfield Hts.

8-2 67

7. Pickerington N.

9-2 62

8. Cin. Princeton

10-1 55

9. Logan 10-0 54

10. Springfield

11-0 45

(tie) Dublin Coffman

11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (12)

12-0 160

2. Cin. McNicholas (3)

11-0 151

3. Elida 11-0 123

4. Cols. Beechcroft (1)

8-1 97

5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)

10-0 83

6. Parma Hts. Holy Name

9-1 66

7. Proctorville Fairland

9-3 50

8. Cols. Eastmoor

9-2 33

9. Cin. Indian Hill

8-1 32

10. Poland Seminary (1)

11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready (7)

11-0 154

2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2)

10-0 145

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)

10-0 134

4. Cin. Deer Park (2)

10-0 114

5. Oak Hill (1)

12-0 85

6. LaBrae (1)

8-0 84

7. Oregon Stritch (1)

12-1 76

8. Versailles

8-1 50

9. Galion Northmor

11-1 45

10. Archbold

9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.