AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (1/15/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17)
11-0 179
2. Solon  9-0 135
3. Cin. Moeller (1)
9-3 107
4. Tol. St. John's
9-2 88
5. Upper Arlington
10-1 77
6. Garfield Hts.
8-2 67
7. Pickerington N.
9-2 62
8. Cin. Princeton
10-1 55
9. Logan  10-0 54
10. Springfield
11-0 45
(tie) Dublin Coffman
11-1 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (12)
12-0 160
2. Cin. McNicholas (3)
11-0 151
3. Elida  11-0 123
4. Cols. Beechcroft (1)
8-1 97
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
10-0 83
6. Parma Hts. Holy Name
9-1 66
7. Proctorville Fairland
9-3 50
8. Cols. Eastmoor
9-2 33
9. Cin. Indian Hill
8-1 32
10. Poland Seminary (1)
11-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (7)
11-0 154
2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2)
10-0 145
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
10-0 134
4. Cin. Deer Park (2)
10-0 114
5. Oak Hill (1)
12-0 85
6. LaBrae (1)
8-0 84
7. Oregon Stritch (1)
12-1 76
8. Versailles
8-1 50
9. Galion Northmor
11-1 45
10. Archbold
9-2 32 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13)
11-0 175
2. Hannibal River (1)
9-0 140
3. McDonald (2)
9-1 133
4. Mansfield St. Peter's (1)
13-0 101
5. Spring. Cath. Cent.
11-1 95
6. Tol. Christian
10-2 80
7. Tree of Life
9-1 52
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union
8-2 45
9. Minster
7-2 39
10. St. Henry
9-2 25 
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

