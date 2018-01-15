AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/15/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/15/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Newark (15)
11-0 167
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)
12-1 141
3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
13-1 126
4. Dublin Coffman
12-1 95
5. Solon  11-1 93
6. Canton McKinley
12-1 82
7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
13-3 64
8. Stow-Munroe Falls
12-1 54
9. Dresden Tri-Valley
10-2 35
10. Canfield
10-3 16
(tie) Tol. Notre Dame
11-3 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II
1. West  Branch (14)
11-0 162
2. Tol. Rogers (2)
10-1 120
3. Trotwood-Madison
10-1 86
4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1)
9-2 79
5. Bellevue
12-1 78
6. Germantown Valley View
12-1 69
7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
12-1 68
8. Zanesville Maysville
11-1 58
9. Tipp City Tippecanoe
11-1 43
10. McArthur Vinton County
11-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19.  Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Africentric (14)
11-0 158
2. Versailles (1)
14-1 120
3. Ottawa-Glandorf
12-1 114
4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
12-0 106
5. Kirtland
12-0 88
6. Archbold
10-1 76
7. Waynesville
12-0 60
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
11-1 48
9. Cardington-Lincoln
13-1 29
10. Doylestown Chippewa
11-0 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18.  Champion 15.

DIVISION IV
1. Minster (9)
12-1 152
2. Waterford (4)
8-1 131
3. Ottoville (1)
13-0 123
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
12-1 92
5. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
10-1 80
6. Fairfield Christian
11-1 54
7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge
8-2 43
8. Dalton
10-2 40
9. Jackson-Milton (2)
12-0 36
10. Ft. Recovery
10-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.

