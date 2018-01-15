AP girl's H.S. basketball poll (1/15/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Newark (15)

11-0 167

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)

12-1 141

3. Pickerington Cent. (1)

13-1 126

4. Dublin Coffman

12-1 95

5. Solon 11-1 93

6. Canton McKinley

12-1 82

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

13-3 64

8. Stow-Munroe Falls

12-1 54

9. Dresden Tri-Valley

10-2 35

10. Canfield

10-3 16

(tie) Tol. Notre Dame

11-3 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II

1. West Branch (14)

11-0 162

2. Tol. Rogers (2)

10-1 120

3. Trotwood-Madison

10-1 86

4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1)

9-2 79

5. Bellevue

12-1 78

6. Germantown Valley View

12-1 69

7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace

12-1 68

8. Zanesville Maysville

11-1 58

9. Tipp City Tippecanoe

11-1 43

10. McArthur Vinton County

11-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (14)

11-0 158

2. Versailles (1)

14-1 120

3. Ottawa-Glandorf

12-1 114

4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)

12-0 106

5. Kirtland

12-0 88

6. Archbold

10-1 76

7. Waynesville

12-0 60

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton

11-1 48

9. Cardington-Lincoln

13-1 29

10. Doylestown Chippewa

11-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Champion 15.