State of race relations as we remember Dr. King

As we remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a community workshop was held in Youngstown to discuss the state of race relations.

Many of the people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue on Monday.

They told 21 News they believe the "dream" is still alive, but they feel progress toward that dream has taken a step back.

In the famous words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "My four little children will one day live in a nation where they are not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today."

A packed meeting room gathered at the Youngstown church with people of all races and people from all suburbs.

The group said there is still work to be done to reach a "dream" that has not fully been realized, even all these years after Dr. King's assassination.

The Reverend Dr. Willie James Jennings, the guest speaker from Yale University, said, "We're in a difficult moment and I'm still hopeful though that even in this difficult moment we might be able to address it because there are a lot of people in this country that really want to see things differently, and are tired of people using race as a way to divide us."

Some feel even the man who should be leading the nation is allegedly causing racial distension, most recently making disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations.

But President Donald Trump is defending himself saying he's not a racist.

Pastor Kenneth Simon from New Bethel Baptist Church said, "The dangerous thing to me is not how he thinks, what he says, the crazy things that he's done. He is who he is because we've known it all along because he's made it clear. When he's on script, he says one thing that makes sense. But then when he's off script, he tells his heart. So the dangerous thing is not what he does and what he says, the dangerous thing is the millions of Americans that support him. That makes excuses for it. So it's just not him."

For the most part, many at the workshop agree that nationwide race relations have taken a step backward, but they say what they're doing today, talking, is the first step toward getting back to Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.

"If we don't ever get to the place where we are talking about this issue it's not going away," said Pastor Simon.