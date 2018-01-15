"Operation Warm" coat giveaway Jan. 18-19 in Warren

The Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) is helping out those this winter who need it most.

A coat giveaway, called "Operation Warm," will take place at the Warren West Community Center on Palmyra Rd.

The giveaway will be Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19.

Around 300 coats of various sizes (4-18) will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

There willl also be book bags and school supplies available to income eligible families.