Bristol Fire Department awarded grain bin rescue equipment grant

The Bristol Fire Department announced they've been awarded a grant from the Ohio Farm Bureau for grain bin rescue equipment.

This specialized equipment is used when an individual is trapped and unable to free themselves from a grain bin or silo, which is a tower used to store grain.

This grant was a part of a joint-county project.

Bristol, along with Orwell Fire Department in Ashtabula County, each received this equipment valued at approximately $3,000 each.

This equipment was received at no cost to the residents.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), suffocation is a leading cause of death in grain storage bins.

In 2010, 51 workers were engulfed by grain stored in bins, and 26 died, the highest number on record, according to a report issued by Purdue University.

Suffocation can occur when a worker becomes buried by grain as they walk on moving grain or attempt to clear grain built up on the inside of a bin.

Moving grain acts like "quicksand" and can bury a worker in seconds.

"Bridged" grain and vertical piles of stored grain can also collapse unexpectedly if a worker stands on or near it.

The behavior and weight of the grain make it extremely difficult for a worker to get out of it without assistance.

OSHA has sent notification letters to approximately 13,000 grain elevator operators warning the employers to not allow workers to enter grain storage facilities without proper equipment, precautions (such as turning off and locking/tagging out all equipment used so that the grain is no being emptied or moving into the bin) and training.

Members of each fire department will be attending special training to use the new equipment.