Liberty police issue travel advisory for Interstate 80

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Liberty police have issued a travel advisory for Interstate 80 east and westbound lanes from the Pennsylvania line to the Mahoning County line.

Dispatchers told 21 News the advisory is in effect because of several weather-related crashes involving cars going off the road. 

They advise those who have to travel to use caution when they are out on the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is currently out working. 

