Great Groceries: Slow Cooker Maple Dijon Chicken and Broccoli

Slow Cooker Maple Dijon Chicken and Broccoli

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. whole grain mustard

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

1/4 tsp. dried oregano

3 Tbsp. orange zest

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

2 heads broccoli, cut into florets



In a medium bowl, whisk together maple syrup, mustards, red wine vinegar, garlic, rosemary, oregano and orange zest. Set aside.

Using your fingers, spread brown sugar on the chicken thighs. Season with salt and pepper. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down and sear both sides until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

Place chicken thighs in the slow cooker. Add in maple syrup mixture. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours or high for 3 hours. Add broccoli during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Serve immediately.