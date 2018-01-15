Great Groceries: Marinated Olive and Cheese Ring - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Marinated Olive and Cheese Ring

Posted: Updated:

Marinated Olive and Cheese Ring

2 (7 oz.) bars Hoffman’s cheese (Hot Pepper, Smokey, Super Sharp, New York Sharp Cheddar, Vermont Sharp Cheddar or Pepper Jack), cut into 1/4-inch slices
1/3 cup pimiento-stuffed olives
1/3 cup pitted Greek olives
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley
1 Tbsp. minced fresh basil 
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (2 oz.) jar pimiento strips, drained and chopped
French bread baguette slices

On a serving plate, arrange cheeses upright in a ring, alternating slices. Place olives in center.

In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, parsley, basil and garlic until blended; drizzle over cheeses and olives. Sprinkle with pimientos. Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours or overnight. Serve with baguette slices.

