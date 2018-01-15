Wright State wins 7th straight, beats Youngstown State 77-67

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over Cleveland on Monday night that...More >>
Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over Cleveland on Monday night that stopped a...More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, January 15, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, January 15, 2018.More >>
LeBron James says honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because "we're trying to be divided right now by somebody."More >>
LeBron James says honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because "we're trying to be divided right now by somebody."More >>
Wright State scored the final eight points of the first period and went on to beat the Youngstown State women's basketball team 73-50 on Monday afternoon at the Nutter Center.More >>
Wright State scored the final eight points of the first period and went on to beat the Youngstown State women's basketball team 73-50 on Monday afternoon at the Nutter Center.More >>
Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall each scored 16 points to help Wright State beat Youngstown State 77-67 on Monday night for its seventh straight victory.More >>
Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall each scored 16 points to help Wright State beat Youngstown State 77-67 on Monday night for its seventh straight victory.More >>