About 100 dogs seized from home; woman charged with cruelty

COOLVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanor animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.

The Athens Messenger reports a dog warden removed the animals last week from a home in the village of Coolville, roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Athens County officials say they received complaints but hadn't realized how many dogs were there. Dog Warden Mary Beth Brown says the local humane society sent a mobile clinic to the home last fall, expecting to spay and neuter about 18 animals, but ended up doing that for over 40 animals brought out of the home then.

A not-guilty plea was entered Friday for the resident, Bernice Robertson. Court records listed no attorney for her.

