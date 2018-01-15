Ohio Governor candidate Mary Taylor working on grass roots campaign

The race for Ohio Governor is heating up. On the Republican side, it's down to two - Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor.

Taylor stopped by the WFMJ studio Monday afternoon to talk about her campaign. Taylor says the next 15 days are extremely important as they assign key staff positions moving forward.

"Building up the political side of our team and the financial side of our team so that we can have the grass roots network and grass roots army of people that we need across this state working on my campaign to ultimately put us over the top," said Taylor. "I truly value the importance of that grass roots network and the individuals on the ground who are knocking on doors, making phone calls, those people who ultimately are going to help us be successful."

Delivering her message though isn't free. While reports indicate Taylor is lagging behind DeWine in fundraising, Taylor says it won't be a problem.

"We will have the resources necessary to get our message out. We do not need equal resources with my opponent, the polling that we have done is very clear but we need enough and I have absolutely no hesitation or concern in the belief that we will have the resources that we need to run an effective campaign."

Taylor says her campaign has focused on providing solutions to the state's toughest challenges, including the opioid epidemic.

"I have a comprehensive solution to help individuals restore their lives and to live their god given potential. It's an economic issue in this state as well. The Ohio State University just recently released a report that said it's costing our economy eight billion dollars. We have individuals who aren't productive citizens because their caught up in addiction and government is not the solution, but government has a role to play in making sure that we have treatment available to these individuals so they can restore their lives," said Taylor.

She says her focus is also on creating jobs and that was a key reason she chose Nathan Estruth as her running mate. While Estruth doesn't have much political experience, he has nearly three decades of experience in the private sector at Proctor and Gamble.

"We wanted somebody who was a conservative but someone who also championed conservative causes and then ideally we truly wanted somebody who would be willing to come out of the private sector and Nathan has agreed to do that retiring after nearly 27 years as an executive with Proctor and Gamble, has spent almost the last 27 years creating jobs most recently running one of their startups. To me that was important, bringing somebody who will be a great COO to my CEO role is exactly what we need, not just for the campaign, but once we get into office and start governing the state, I can't imagine anyone better who truly, you someone who truly knows what it means to create a job."

Taylor says if elected, she will get rid of medicaid expansion and would support work requirements for people on medicaid.

"I do support a work requirement as long as its done in an appropriate way. As I said earlier, my dad was a bricklayer, I believe in the inherit dignity of work and I believe that we should have more workforce training opportunities, more education in K-12, giving people skills to graduate and get a job, putting people back to work, pulling people out of multi-generational poverty, redesigning and reforming our social welfare programs so that they incentivize people to go back to work rather than being designed in a way to keep people dependent on government."

Taylor says its common understanding that elections during the midterm of a President, his party often times doesn't do well, but she says in 2006, President Bush's midterm, she was the only Republican to win statewide office. She's confident she can win again.