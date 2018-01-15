High school basketball scores (1/15/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High school basketball scores (1/15/18)

Posted: Updated:

Girls’ Basketball

Girard 51 Badger 43

Mooney 68 Valley Christian 44

South Range 62 Tuslaw 45

Rocky Grove 17 Kennedy Catholic 69

