Ohio Attorney General DeWine to speak on state's opioid epidemic

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will give opening remarks at his office's Ideas for Advocacy Conference, the fourth in a series of conferences focused on Ohio's opioid epidemic Tuesday morning.



This event, presented in partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Harding Hospital, will educate and support victim and survivor service providers as they encounter people traumatized and affected by addiction and other issues.

The Ideas for Advocacy Conference will take place at The Ohio State University's 4-H Center from about 9 am to 3:30 pm.

