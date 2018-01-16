Ohio Attorney General DeWine to speak on state's opioid epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Attorney General DeWine to speak on state's opioid epidemic

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Mike DeWine Mike DeWine
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will give opening remarks at his office's Ideas for Advocacy Conference, the fourth in a series of conferences focused on Ohio's opioid epidemic Tuesday morning.
 
This event, presented in partnership with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Harding Hospital, will educate and support victim and survivor service providers as they encounter people traumatized and affected by addiction and other issues. 

The Ideas for Advocacy Conference will take place at The Ohio State University's 4-H Center from about 9 am to 3:30 pm.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms