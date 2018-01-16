Can firefighters find hydrants in your neighborhood? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Can firefighters find hydrants in your neighborhood?

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SEBRING, Ohio -

If snow has piled up around a fire hydrant near your home, you might want to consider shoveling a clear path around it.

The Sebring Fire Department is reminding members of the community to remove snow from hydrants so firefighters can quickly find them in case of a fire breaks out.

Plows may have pushed snow from the street onto hydrants in your neighborhood.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, snow-covered fire hydrants can delay fire services, costing crucial seconds or minutes that can mean the difference in saving a structure and those inside.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency says that at a minimum three-foot perimeter of snow and ice should be removed from around a hydrant.

In addition, a path should be cleared from the street to the hydrant.

