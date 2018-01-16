U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

U Penn student reportedly stabbed more than 20 times

Posted: Updated:
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) -

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, would not confirm to The Associated Press if Bernstein was stabbed but said "the condition of the body at the time it was discovered turned it from a missing person to a homicide immediately."

Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes says 20-year-old Samuel Lincoln Woodward was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide in the death of college sophomore Blaze Bernstein.

Bernstein was last seen alive on Jan. 2.

Barnes says the two knew each other from high school.

This story has been updated to reflect attribution to The Orange County Register.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Can firefighters find hydrants in your neighborhood?

    Can firefighters find hydrants in your neighborhood?

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:51 AM EST2018-01-16 11:51:23 GMT

    If snow has piled up around a fire hydrant near your home, you might want to consider shoveling a clear path around it. 

    More >>

    If snow has piled up around a fire hydrant near your home, you might want to consider shoveling a clear path around it. 

    More >>

  • Ohio Governor candidate Mary Taylor working on grass roots campaign

    Ohio Governor candidate Mary Taylor working on grass roots campaign

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:26 AM EST2018-01-16 10:26:44 GMT

    Taylor says the next 15 days of her campaign are extremely important as they staff key positions to move forward and build a grass roots network.

    More >>

    Taylor says the next 15 days of her campaign are extremely important as they staff key positions to move forward and build a grass roots network.

    More >>

  • Travel advisory lifted on Interstate 80 in Liberty

    Travel advisory lifted on Interstate 80 in Liberty

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:12 AM EST2018-01-16 10:12:48 GMT
    A travel advisory issued Monday night for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Valley has been lifted. The advisory was issued because of several weather-related crashes involving cars going off the road along the interstate in Trumbull County.More >>
    A travel advisory issued Monday night for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Valley has been lifted. The advisory was issued because of several weather-related crashes involving cars going off the road along the interstate in Trumbull County.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms