After starting with light snow, slick & snow-covered roads-we're drying out the rest of the day with some sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures will steadily fall with wind chills falling subzero later today. Wind chills will be at their coldest early tomorrow morning with wind chills -10 to -15 degrees. Sunshine returns tomorrow with plenty of sunshine Thursday & Friday as well!

Some evening rain showers are possible Saturday with a few more showers Sunday. Rain is likely Monday.