Bystanders rescue family from S-U-V in icy Girard Lake

A woman and her five children were rescued by concerned bystanders when their S-U-V slid into the icy waters of Upper Girard Lake Tuesday morning.

The mom told 21 News that she was driving when the S-U-V went out of control and flipped over onto its side along the edge of the lake at Niles Vienna and Scoville North Roads in Vienna Township.

As the car was beginning to fill with water, police say two men and two women came over to help out by pulling all six through a passenger side window of the S-U-V.

Members of the family, although wet, were allowed to warm up in a van that had pulled up.

The exact ages of the children are not yet known, but the mom was carrying a baby in her arms.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story