Police: Snow shoveler pulls knife on Warren homeowner

A woman tells Warren police that a man she paid to shovel her driveway pulled out a knife and tried to rob her.

According to a police report, the Dodge Street NW woman said that a scruffy, white, male who rides a bike comes to her home when it snows and he shovels her driveway for $20.

But on Monday, she told police that when she let the man inside her home to pay him, he pulled a knife and demanded all of her money.

The report says that the woman told the shoveler-turned-robber that she had no more money to give him and told him that he didn't want to do this because he would go to jail for a long time.

She said that the man left the house got on his bike and rode away.

Other than the 20 dollar bill she paid him for shoveling the drive, the man got nothing else.

The homeowner told police she doesn't know the man's name.