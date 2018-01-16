Do you recognize this person? Bazetta Police want to know

Police in Bazetta Township are using social media to help them find out who has been breaking into cars in trucks.

Investigators have posted a picture on the police department's Facebook page asking for any information that could help identify the person.

Police say they are investigating break-ins of at least four vehicles that occurred early Tuesday along Bazetta Road.

Detectives are not saying what was stolen or if the vehicles were locked or not.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bazetta Police at 330-638-5503 or message them on Facebook.