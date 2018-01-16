Woman's overdose brings jail time for Austintown man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman's overdose brings jail time for Austintown man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An Austintown man will spend the next six months in jail for providing the heroin that led to a woman's overdose.

In November, 19-year-old Anthony A. Beshara pleaded guilty to one count of corrupting another with drugs.

The woman survived the overdose.

Beshara was secretly indicted in September.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on Tuesday ordered that Beshara will be placed on probation for five years, with the first six months of that sentence to be spent in the county jail.

